PM Modi Urges States to Propel Viksit Bharat Vision at NITI Aayog Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with Chief Ministers from various states during the NITI Aayog Governing Council meet at Bharat Mandapan on Saturday. Attended by officials from 24 states and 7 Union Territories, the dialogue centered on fostering a unified national effort towards a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

During the 10th Governing Council session, Modi highlighted India's ascent as one of the world's top five economies and stressed increasing the pace of development. The Prime Minister underlined the necessity for states to enhance manufacturing capacities and seize opportunities from recent trade deals with UAE, UK, and Australia.

Echoing the need for skill enhancement, Modi asserted that India could emerge as a global skill hub by tapping into its demographic advantages. He spotlighted promising domains like AI and green energy, announced a significant Rs 60,000 crore skilling scheme, and urged states to develop tourist destinations that meet global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)