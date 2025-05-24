Left Menu

PM Modi Urges States to Propel Viksit Bharat Vision at NITI Aayog Meet

PM Modi chaired the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, emphasizing a unified vision for a developed India by 2047. He urged states to bolster manufacturing, enhance skills, and improve investment conditions, citing recent international trade agreements as opportunities. Urbanization and promoting women’s roles in the workforce were also prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:06 IST
PM Modi Urges States to Propel Viksit Bharat Vision at NITI Aayog Meet
PM Narendra Modi met Chief Ministers at NITI Aayog meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with Chief Ministers from various states during the NITI Aayog Governing Council meet at Bharat Mandapan on Saturday. Attended by officials from 24 states and 7 Union Territories, the dialogue centered on fostering a unified national effort towards a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

During the 10th Governing Council session, Modi highlighted India's ascent as one of the world's top five economies and stressed increasing the pace of development. The Prime Minister underlined the necessity for states to enhance manufacturing capacities and seize opportunities from recent trade deals with UAE, UK, and Australia.

Echoing the need for skill enhancement, Modi asserted that India could emerge as a global skill hub by tapping into its demographic advantages. He spotlighted promising domains like AI and green energy, announced a significant Rs 60,000 crore skilling scheme, and urged states to develop tourist destinations that meet global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025