Left Menu

Moradabad's Artistic Boost for Police Recruits: Valour and Vision

Moradabad police buildings now feature 3D portraits celebrating Indian Armed Forces' valor, designed to inspire new recruits. Uttar Pradesh police aim to recruit over 50,000 personnel, including 1,000 for Moradabad, and have built modern infrastructure for training. Transparent recruitment processes marked by high applicant numbers have been successfully completed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:10 IST
Moradabad's Artistic Boost for Police Recruits: Valour and Vision
3D paintings on police line buildings in Moradabad (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to inspire newly appointed police recruits, the Moradabad police line buildings have been adorned with 3D portraits that celebrate the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces. These visuals commemorate the forces' pivotal role in Operation Sindoor, reflecting a narrative of valor and excellence.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Moradabad highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Uttar Pradesh police to strengthen their ranks by adding over 50,000 personnel, with Moradabad alone receiving an influx of 1,000 recruits. State-of-the-art training infrastructure complements the morale-boosting visuals for these new inductees.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) recently completed the Direct Recruitment-2022 for Workshop Staff and Assistant Operators, processing a substantial number of applications with transparency and efficiency. The recruitment process, driven by modern methods, underscored a commitment to fairness as vast numbers of candidates vied for limited positions.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025