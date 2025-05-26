Moradabad's Artistic Boost for Police Recruits: Valour and Vision

In a bid to inspire newly appointed police recruits, the Moradabad police line buildings have been adorned with 3D portraits that celebrate the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces. These visuals commemorate the forces' pivotal role in Operation Sindoor, reflecting a narrative of valor and excellence.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Moradabad highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Uttar Pradesh police to strengthen their ranks by adding over 50,000 personnel, with Moradabad alone receiving an influx of 1,000 recruits. State-of-the-art training infrastructure complements the morale-boosting visuals for these new inductees.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) recently completed the Direct Recruitment-2022 for Workshop Staff and Assistant Operators, processing a substantial number of applications with transparency and efficiency. The recruitment process, driven by modern methods, underscored a commitment to fairness as vast numbers of candidates vied for limited positions.