Irrigation Crisis in Salkoh: A Check Dam Damsel

In Salkoh village of Kangra district, farmers remain distraught over an ineffective Rs 4.76 crore irrigation project funded by the World Bank. Despite completion two years ago under the Shriram Gareli Khad Jal Upbhogta Samuh scheme, not a single drop of water has benefited the intended 360 farmers.

Infrastructure, including six water tanks with a 13 lakh litre capacity, was developed but villagers allege these were filled only once for testing. Karam Singh, a local resident, expressed frustration over donating land without compensation or water benefits, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction among the community.

Locals accuse the Water User Committee of mismanaging the project, exacerbated by construction issues and unaccounted redirects. Affected farmers demand a government probe, whereas officials cite financial hurdles, proposing a shift to the Irrigation and Public Health Department for better oversight.

