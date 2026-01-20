Empowering Women Farmers: Godrej Agrovet's Sustainable Agriculture Initiative

In a significant move towards sustainable agriculture, Godrej Agrovet has entered a partnership with the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission. The collaboration aims to support and empower over 5,000 women farmers in nine pivotal cotton-growing districts in Maharashtra.

According to Sunil Kataria, CEO and Managing Director of Godrej Agrovet, the initiative will equip women farmers with impactful agronomy skills to achieve higher yields, thereby uplifting their families. This partnership will focus on mobilizing Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and women farmers to adopt Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and Integrated Pest Management (IPM), enhancing farm productivity and resilience.

The three-year plan will initially target districts like Nagpur, Amravati, and Yavatmal, engaging more than 5,000 women farmers and covering over 50,000 acres of farmland. The initiative plans to scale, involving 5000 SHGs throughout the state and expanding beyond cotton to maize and other crops with workshops and training by Godrej Agrovet, backed by its coordination with the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

