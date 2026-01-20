Left Menu

Empowering Women Farmers: Godrej Agrovet's Sustainable Agriculture Initiative

Godrej Agrovet has partnered with Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission to promote sustainable agriculture and empower 5,000 women farmers in key cotton-growing districts. The three-year initiative aims to enhance farm productivity through Good Agricultural Practices and Integrated Pest Management, supporting over 5000 SHGs across Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:38 IST
In a significant move towards sustainable agriculture, Godrej Agrovet has entered a partnership with the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission. The collaboration aims to support and empower over 5,000 women farmers in nine pivotal cotton-growing districts in Maharashtra.

According to Sunil Kataria, CEO and Managing Director of Godrej Agrovet, the initiative will equip women farmers with impactful agronomy skills to achieve higher yields, thereby uplifting their families. This partnership will focus on mobilizing Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and women farmers to adopt Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and Integrated Pest Management (IPM), enhancing farm productivity and resilience.

The three-year plan will initially target districts like Nagpur, Amravati, and Yavatmal, engaging more than 5,000 women farmers and covering over 50,000 acres of farmland. The initiative plans to scale, involving 5000 SHGs throughout the state and expanding beyond cotton to maize and other crops with workshops and training by Godrej Agrovet, backed by its coordination with the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

