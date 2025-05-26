Fire Contained at Ecuador's Largest Oil Refinery

A fire that broke out at Ecuador's largest oil refinery, Esmeraldas, on Monday has been contained, according to state oil company Petroecuador and the country's energy minister. In response to the incident, Petroecuador has temporarily halted operations at the facility as a precautionary measure.

The company reported that all personnel were safely evacuated, and fortunately, no injuries were reported. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire and assess any potential damage to the refinery's infrastructure.

In a statement, Petroecuador emphasized that the stoppage aims to ensure the safety of both the installations and the personnel involved. Authorities are focused on ensuring that the facility is secure before resuming operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)