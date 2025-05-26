Left Menu

Fire Contained at Ecuador's Largest Oil Refinery

A fire at Ecuador's largest oil refinery, Esmeraldas, has been contained. Petroecuador announced that operations have halted as a precaution. All staff were evacuated safely with no injuries. An investigation into the cause and potential damage is underway as safety measures continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:29 IST
Fire Contained at Ecuador's Largest Oil Refinery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire that broke out at Ecuador's largest oil refinery, Esmeraldas, on Monday has been contained, according to state oil company Petroecuador and the country's energy minister. In response to the incident, Petroecuador has temporarily halted operations at the facility as a precautionary measure.

The company reported that all personnel were safely evacuated, and fortunately, no injuries were reported. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire and assess any potential damage to the refinery's infrastructure.

In a statement, Petroecuador emphasized that the stoppage aims to ensure the safety of both the installations and the personnel involved. Authorities are focused on ensuring that the facility is secure before resuming operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

