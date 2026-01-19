Delhi Metro's Major Escalator Overhaul: A Safety Upgrade

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced that some escalators at five key stations will be temporarily closed. This step is part of a significant overhauling process aimed at boosting safety and facilitating smoother passenger movement.

According to the advisory, the stations impacted by this maintenance work include Akshardham, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Mayur Vihar Extension, New Ashok Nagar, and Noida Sector-15. The escalators linking the concourse to Platform 2 at these sites will be non-operational for the duration of the overhaul.

During this time, passengers are advised to utilize lift facilities available at the concerned stations to ease their transit as the safety upgrades are implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)