Left Menu

Delhi Metro's Major Escalator Overhaul: A Safety Upgrade

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced temporary closures of escalators at five stations for major overhauling to enhance safety and passenger flow. Affected stations include Akshardham, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Mayur Vihar Extension, New Ashok Nagar, and Noida Sector-15. Passengers are advised to use available lifts during this maintenance period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:02 IST
Delhi Metro's Major Escalator Overhaul: A Safety Upgrade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced that some escalators at five key stations will be temporarily closed. This step is part of a significant overhauling process aimed at boosting safety and facilitating smoother passenger movement.

According to the advisory, the stations impacted by this maintenance work include Akshardham, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Mayur Vihar Extension, New Ashok Nagar, and Noida Sector-15. The escalators linking the concourse to Platform 2 at these sites will be non-operational for the duration of the overhaul.

During this time, passengers are advised to utilize lift facilities available at the concerned stations to ease their transit as the safety upgrades are implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 5-Trump links Greenland threat to Nobel Peace Prize snub, EU prepares to retaliate

WRAPUP 5-Trump links Greenland threat to Nobel Peace Prize snub, EU prepares...

 Global
2
Sheinbaum reassures Mexico after US military movements spark concern

Sheinbaum reassures Mexico after US military movements spark concern

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-Bulgarian President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his own party

UPDATE 3-Bulgarian President Radev resigns amid speculation he will form his...

 Global
4
Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026