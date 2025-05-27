Left Menu

Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

In a significant move against illegal immigration, Delhi police apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals in a major bust. Acting upon a confidential tip-off, authorities intercepted them in Delhi Cantt. Similar coordinated efforts recently led to the arrest of another nine Bangladeshi nationals, showcasing a firm stance on maintaining regional security.

Illegal migrants arrested in Delhi (Image: X @DelhiPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, the Anti-Auto Theft Squad of South West District Police has detained four Bangladeshi nationals who had been residing unlawfully in the national capital for 12 years, officials reported. The apprehended individuals are Mohd. Asad Ali (44), his wife Nasima Begum (40), and their children Mohd. Naim Khan (18) and Asha Moni (13), originally hailing from Farooq Bazar Ajwatari, Phulbari Kurigram, Bangladesh.

AATS acted on a tip-off from a confidential informer to intercept the suspects in the Delhi Cantt area. The individuals, when questioned, were unable to provide any valid Indian identification and admitted to crossing into India via river routes over a decade prior. Officials found photocopies of Bangladeshi national ID cards in their possession.

Post-verification and legal procedures, they were handed to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office and later transferred to a deportation centre. A senior police official stated, 'This operation underscores our zero-tolerance policy towards illegal immigration. We are dedicated to maintaining internal security and ensuring the rule of law is upheld.'

Further investigation continues. In a parallel case, the Delhi Police Foreigners Cell, North-West District, recently detained nine Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally post a meticulous surveillance operation. Authorities confiscated a smartphone with the banned IMO application from them, police stated.

'Delhi Police Foreigners Cell apprehended nine Bangladeshi nationals from Wazirpur JJ Colony, residing illegally within Bharat Nagar Police Station's jurisdiction. A smartphone with the banned IMO application was seized,' Delhi Police reported. The suspects reportedly crossed into India through the Cooch Behar border.

'All have been handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, RK Puram, New Delhi, for deportation proceedings. It was discovered they entered India illegally through the Cooch Behar border,' the police added. Those arrested include Md. Saidul Islam (45), Nazma Begum (42), Nazmul Ali (23), Azina Begum (20), Apple Ali (19), Laden Ali (17), Idul Ali (8), Shaida Akhter (6), and Aryan Ali.

This operation aligns with ongoing efforts to curb illegal immigration and safeguard the region's security and demographic balance.

