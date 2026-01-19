India to Launch 'Coastal Vibrant Villages' Program to Boost Maritime Security

India's Union government is gearing up to introduce a groundbreaking 'coastal vibrant villages' program aimed at fostering closer engagement with communities residing along the nation's extensive 6,500-km coastline. This initiative mirrors the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) set up for border communities in the north.

CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan disclosed during a press conference that the program will enhance maritime and coastal security, a top priority for the central government. Such efforts were underscored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent police conference. Ranjan highlighted the success of last year's CISF cyclothon and announced plans for its second edition from January 28.

The CISF will also adopt 52 coastal villages, coordinating with state authorities, ONGC, the Ports Authority of India, and other partners. This initiative aims to elevate welfare and security standards, with CISF designated as the Recognised Security Organisation for seaports. A 'hybrid' security model integrating CISF and private staff will be employed to safeguard major seaports, expected to match airport security standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)