Left Menu

Unraveling 1971: Did US Influence India's Ceasefire Decision?

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raises questions over former PM Indira Gandhi's decision to accept a UN ceasefire during the Bangladesh Liberation War, citing a declassified US cable. The debate intensifies accusations of US pressure and resurfaces historical tensions over India's priorities regarding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:46 IST
Unraveling 1971: Did US Influence India's Ceasefire Decision?
BJP leader Nishikant Dubey (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, on Tuesday, shared a declassified 1971 US intelligence cable related to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's acceptance of a UN ceasefire proposal during the Bangladesh Liberation War. This comes amid the Opposition's call for clarity on the US's involvement in the recent cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Dubey questioned if US influence swayed Gandhi's decision, igniting claims that she opted for a ceasefire despite opposition from then-Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram and Army Chief Sam Manekshaw. He further probed whether India's focus was on creating Bangladesh rather than reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and securing assets like Kartarpur Gurdwara.

The declassified cable, dated December 13, 1971, suggests Gandhi considered avoiding further complications with the United States and potential Chinese intervention in Ladakh by postponing the categorical rejection of the ceasefire until certain conditions in Dacca were met. This revelation injects fresh dynamics into the current political discourse on third-party roles in India-Pakistan ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025