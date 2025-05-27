Unraveling 1971: Did US Influence India's Ceasefire Decision?

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, on Tuesday, shared a declassified 1971 US intelligence cable related to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's acceptance of a UN ceasefire proposal during the Bangladesh Liberation War. This comes amid the Opposition's call for clarity on the US's involvement in the recent cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Dubey questioned if US influence swayed Gandhi's decision, igniting claims that she opted for a ceasefire despite opposition from then-Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram and Army Chief Sam Manekshaw. He further probed whether India's focus was on creating Bangladesh rather than reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and securing assets like Kartarpur Gurdwara.

The declassified cable, dated December 13, 1971, suggests Gandhi considered avoiding further complications with the United States and potential Chinese intervention in Ladakh by postponing the categorical rejection of the ceasefire until certain conditions in Dacca were met. This revelation injects fresh dynamics into the current political discourse on third-party roles in India-Pakistan ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)