India's Shift from Soybean to Corn and Sugarcane: Impact on Edible Oil Imports

Due to better returns, Indian farmers are replacing soybean with corn and sugarcane. This shift may lead to a reduced soybean output, prompting increased imports of edible oils such as palm, soyoil, and sunflower oil. Monsoon rains could play a vital role in yield outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant agricultural shift, Indian farmers are opting for corn and sugarcane over soybean due to higher profitability, industry insiders reveal. This transition may compel India, the largest global importer of edible oils, to boost its overseas purchases of palm oil, soyoil, and sunflower oil.

Subodh Parmar, a farmer from Madhya Pradesh, stated, "Over the past three years, soybean hasn't yielded substantial profits, leading many like me to switch to corn." The trend is echoed by D.N. Pathak from the Soybean Processors Association of India, who attributes the shift to a decline in soybean prices.

Amidst these changes, the role of monsoon rains remains crucial for the yield of rain-fed crops like soybean. However, B.V. Mehta from the Solvent Extractors' Association notes the local soymeal demand has reduced, with poultry industries preferring cheaper alternatives like DDGS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

