Ukraine's Electricity Imports: A 3% Dip Amid Weather Shifts and Ongoing Energy Conflict

Ukraine has decreased its electricity imports by 3% as warmer weather eased network strain, according to DixiGroup. This marks the first decline in imports over the last five weeks. Despite the Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, improved weather conditions stabilized supply schedules and reduced the risk of outages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ukraine has scaled back its electricity imports by 3% to approximately 311 gigawatt hours last week, with milder weather conditions playing a significant role, analyst DixiGroup reported. This downturn marks the first reduction in weekly import volumes in five weeks, while electricity exports have remained stagnant.

The early February cold spell, which saw some regions hit -30 degrees Celsius, exacerbated by Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, has given way to warmer conditions. DixiGroup noted that the improving temperatures have alleviated stress on the network, partially stabilizing supply and preventing major outages.

The imported electricity, sourced from Hungary (50%), Romania (20%), Slovakia (18%), along with Poland and Moldova, faces ongoing challenges. Recent Russian strikes targeted thermal power plants and substations, continuing efforts to cripple Ukraine's ability to sustain its energy framework as part of the broader invasion strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

