Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Controversial Duties on India Over Russian Oil Imports

Congressman Brad Sherman criticized President Trump's decision to impose tariffs on India for its Russian oil imports, urging reversal of the policy. He argued that India is unfairly targeted as other countries import Russian oil without such tariffs. The US and India made a preliminary trade agreement to reduce these tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-02-2026 09:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 09:05 IST
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Controversial Duties on India Over Russian Oil Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating tensions, Congressman Brad Sherman has openly criticized President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on India due to its importation of Russian oil. Sherman described the tariffs as 'outrageous' and called for their immediate reversal.

Sherman, a senior member of both the House Foreign Affairs and Financial Services Committees, argued that India is unjustly singled out. He highlighted that other nations, such as Hungary, import a significantly larger percentage of their oil from Russia without facing similar penalties, questioning the rationale behind the US President's policy.

Following recent negotiations, the US and India reached a framework for an interim trade agreement, leading to a reduction of the controversial tariffs from 25% to 18%. The US agreed to this adjustment after India committed to reducing its dependence on Russian energy and increasing its purchase of American products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The AI Revolution: Transforming Sectors for Growth

The AI Revolution: Transforming Sectors for Growth

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh Boosts Investment with 27 Mega Projects

Andhra Pradesh Boosts Investment with 27 Mega Projects

 India
3
India's T20 World Cup Challenge: Countering Spin and Top-order Predictability

India's T20 World Cup Challenge: Countering Spin and Top-order Predictabilit...

 India
4
Waaree Energies to Establish Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Gigafactory in Andhra Pradesh

Waaree Energies to Establish Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Gigafactory in Andh...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026