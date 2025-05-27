PM Modi Declares Operation Sindoor a Decisive Strike on Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Operation Sindoor as a landmark military action, asserting that India's precision strikes successfully eliminated nine terrorist hideouts in just 22 minutes. Speaking at a rally in Gandhinagar, Modi emphasized that the operation was meticulously documented to provide irrefutable evidence of the military's achievements.

Portraying India as a nation of valor, PM Modi declared the attacks as more than just proxy wars, citing Pakistan's official honors for terrorists as proof of their direct engagement in war strategies. The Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment to peace and progress while ensuring a robust response to terrorism.

Criticizing the Indus Water Treaty, Modi blamed it for significant detriment to India, describing neglected dam maintenance and its consequences. He also recalled historical blunders during the 1947 partition, lamenting missed opportunities to avert decades of terrorism, and stressed India's resolve to eradicate terrorism for good.

(With inputs from agencies.)