PM Modi Declares Operation Sindoor a Decisive Strike on Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized Operation Sindoor as a decisive anti-terror strike, destroying nine terrorist bases in quick succession. Recorded for transparency, this operation marked a shift from proxy wars. Modi also criticized the Indus Water Treaty and highlighted past strategic missteps related to Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:18 IST
PM Narendra Modi at a rally in Gandhinagar on May 27, 2025 (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Operation Sindoor as a landmark military action, asserting that India's precision strikes successfully eliminated nine terrorist hideouts in just 22 minutes. Speaking at a rally in Gandhinagar, Modi emphasized that the operation was meticulously documented to provide irrefutable evidence of the military's achievements.

Portraying India as a nation of valor, PM Modi declared the attacks as more than just proxy wars, citing Pakistan's official honors for terrorists as proof of their direct engagement in war strategies. The Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment to peace and progress while ensuring a robust response to terrorism.

Criticizing the Indus Water Treaty, Modi blamed it for significant detriment to India, describing neglected dam maintenance and its consequences. He also recalled historical blunders during the 1947 partition, lamenting missed opportunities to avert decades of terrorism, and stressed India's resolve to eradicate terrorism for good.

