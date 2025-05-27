Digital Menstruation Myths: Survey Highlights Social Media's Role in Shaping Perceptions

A recent survey has unveiled that most Indian women view social media as a meaningful source of information on menstruation, but few depend on it during urgent situations. The 10th annual everteen Menstrual Hygiene Survey revealed that women aged 19-35 and those with higher education chiefly participated.

While over 71% of women believe social media provides adequate information about menstruation, only 11.5% use it during menstrual emergencies. Influencers have succeeded in raising awareness, but they face the health responsibility of delivering accurate and fact-based information. Misinformation like delayed periods indicating PCOD and ineffective remedies like consuming lemonade for pain were common.

The survey by Wet and Dry Personal Care emphasizes a significant awareness gap, noting that 41.5% of women do not use pain relief during menstruation despite experiencing pain. Menstrual myths persist, with sanitary pads still dominating usage, while the popularity of disposable period panties is increasing. The survey included 1,152 women from various Indian states.