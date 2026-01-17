Swift Justice: Death Sentence Delivered in Atkot POCSO Case

A court in Rajkot, Gujarat delivered a death sentence to Ramsinh Dudva for the brutal rape of a seven-year-old girl, upholding the state's zero-tolerance stance on crimes against women.

The heinous crime, committed on December 4, involved Dudva kidnapping and assaulting the child with an iron rod. Swift law enforcement actions resulted in his capture by December 8, and a thorough investigation led to his conviction within a mere 44 days.

The Gujarat government's commitment to the safety of women and girls is evident in Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi's remarks, asserting severe repercussions for such offenses. The successful prosecution was assisted by crucial DNA evidence and the victim's testimony, ensuring justice was served swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)