Swift Justice: Death Sentence Delivered in Atkot POCSO Case
A Rajkot court sentenced Ramsinh Dudva to death for raping a seven-year-old, reflecting Gujarat's zero-tolerance policy on crimes against women. The swift 44-day trial highlighted the state's commitment to justice. The DNA evidence and the victim’s testimony were crucial in the conviction.
- Country:
- India
A court in Rajkot, Gujarat delivered a death sentence to Ramsinh Dudva for the brutal rape of a seven-year-old girl, upholding the state's zero-tolerance stance on crimes against women.
The heinous crime, committed on December 4, involved Dudva kidnapping and assaulting the child with an iron rod. Swift law enforcement actions resulted in his capture by December 8, and a thorough investigation led to his conviction within a mere 44 days.
The Gujarat government's commitment to the safety of women and girls is evident in Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi's remarks, asserting severe repercussions for such offenses. The successful prosecution was assisted by crucial DNA evidence and the victim's testimony, ensuring justice was served swiftly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
