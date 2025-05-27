Congress Criticizes Centre Over Terrorist Attacks, Questions Ceasefire With Pakistan
Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized the Indian government for not capturing those involved in terrorist attacks, such as the April 2025 Pahalgam incident. Meanwhile, Border Security Force's operation against Pakistani posts and the retaliatory cross-border firing led to over 100 terrorist casualties, resulting in a temporary ceasefire announcement.
In a scathing rebuke, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday criticized the Indian government for its failure to capture those responsible for major terrorist attacks, notably in Pahalgam and other areas in recent years. Khera questioned the conditions of the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire, demanding clarity.
Opposition parties, including Congress, are calling for a special parliamentary session to address the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. They also urge an all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking explanations for the escape of notorious figures Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar.
The Border Security Force (BSF) reported having effectively countered cross-border shelling from Pakistan. On May 9 and 10, the BSF launched strikes on terrorist launch pads, after Pakistani posts opened fire. Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, led to significant terrorist casualties, prompting a ceasefire announced on May 10.
