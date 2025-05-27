ITR Deadline Extension: A Strategic Move for Taxpayer Relief

The deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year 2025-26 has been extended to September 15, 2025, the Income Tax department announced on Tuesday. This move comes as a relief for taxpayers who do not require audited accounts, allowing extra time to comply with changes in the ITR forms.

The extension, postponed from the original deadline of July 31, is attributed to structural and content updates in the ITR forms that require revisions to return filing utilities and back-end systems. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) highlighted that these updates are geared towards simplifying compliance and improving transparency.

Experts, including EY India's Sonu Iyer, acknowledge the extension as a strategic decision to accommodate new amendments and detailed reporting requirements. This change affects individuals, HUFs, and certain entities, aligning with modifications from the Finance Act 2024 that demand comprehensive disclosure of income, capital gains, and deductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)