Left Menu

U.S. Court Extends Citgo Auction Deadline Amid Intense Bidding

A U.S. federal judge has extended the deadline for submitting bids in the court-organized auction of shares in Citgo Petroleum's parent company, owned by Venezuela. The period will now continue until at least June 2, as per a filing from the Delaware court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:52 IST
U.S. Court Extends Citgo Auction Deadline Amid Intense Bidding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, a U.S. federal judge has pushed the deadline for bids in the court-monitored auction of Citgo Petroleum's parent company shares, which are owned by the Venezuelan government. The new deadline for submitting rival offers is set for June 2 or later.

This decision, conveyed through a Delaware court filing, highlights the ongoing complexities and strategic interests surrounding the ownership of the beleaguered Venezuelan oil refining company.

The extension aims to provide potential bidders with additional time to prepare their competing proposals, thereby ensuring a competitive and transparent auction process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025