Judge blocks release of special counsel Smith's report on Trump classified documents case

A federal judge on Monday permanently barred the release of a report by special counsel Jack Smith on his investigation into President Donald Trump's hoarding of classified documents. US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was nominated to the bench by Trump, granted a request from the Republican president to keep under wraps the report detailing Smith's findings in the probe that resulted in criminal charges in 2023. Cannon, who in 2024 dismissed the case after concluding that Smith was unlawfully appointed, said the release of the report would present a ''manifest injustice'' to Trump and his two co-defendants. ''Special Counsel Smith, acting without lawful authority, obtained an indictment in this action and initiated proceedings that resulted in a final order of dismissal of all charges,'' she wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)