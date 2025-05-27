Raging Wildfires Force Oil Production Shutdowns in Alberta

The Canadian province of Alberta is grappling with a massive wildfire that has led to the temporary shutdown of some oil and gas operations, while residents of a small town have been ordered to evacuate.

The blaze, spanning approximately 1,600 hectares, is raging uncontrollably roughly 7 km north of Swan Hills. Aspenleaf Energy, an oil-and-gas producer with assets in the affected area, has evacuated its field personnel and ceased production, impacting around 4,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day.

More evacuations were ordered for Swan Hills' 1,200 residents, who have been directed to a reception center in Whitecourt. This incident marks Alberta's first major wildfire of the season, a stark reminder of past fires that caused significant disruptions to Canada's energy sector.

