Raging Wildfires Force Oil Production Shutdowns in Alberta
A large wildfire in Alberta has prompted evacuations and the temporary halt of oil and gas production. The blaze, covering about 1,600 hectares, is threatening facilities near Swan Hills. Past wildfires have significantly impacted Canadian oil output, with current fires recalling the destructive 2024 season.
The Canadian province of Alberta is grappling with a massive wildfire that has led to the temporary shutdown of some oil and gas operations, while residents of a small town have been ordered to evacuate.
The blaze, spanning approximately 1,600 hectares, is raging uncontrollably roughly 7 km north of Swan Hills. Aspenleaf Energy, an oil-and-gas producer with assets in the affected area, has evacuated its field personnel and ceased production, impacting around 4,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day.
More evacuations were ordered for Swan Hills' 1,200 residents, who have been directed to a reception center in Whitecourt. This incident marks Alberta's first major wildfire of the season, a stark reminder of past fires that caused significant disruptions to Canada's energy sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
