Left Menu

Brazil's Strategic Engagement Amid Bird Flu Challenges

Brazil is negotiating with the EU and U.S. to limit bird flu trade bans to affected regions, aiming to maintain poultry exports despite the country's first avian influenza outbreak. With confidence in reaching agreements, Brazil's strategy echoes global efforts for selective trade restrictions for disease management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:38 IST
Brazil's Strategic Engagement Amid Bird Flu Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil is actively negotiating with the European Union and the United States to limit trade bans related to bird flu to specific affected regions. This strategy comes as bird flu disrupts the country's poultry exports. Brazil recently confirmed its first bird flu outbreak, leading to comprehensive trade bans from major importers.

The European Union has prohibited the import of poultry from any part of Brazil following an outbreak in Rio Grande do Sul, which is responsible for 15% of the country's poultry production. Meanwhile, the U.S. has imposed a partial country-wide ban but allows some processed products under strict conditions.

Talks are underway at the World Organisation for Animal Health's general session in Paris. Brazil's Chief Veterinary Officer, Marcelo Mota, expressed confidence in securing agreements, emphasizing the need for targeted restrictions rather than nationwide bans. Such measures are strategic for food security and international trade balance.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025