Brazil's Strategic Engagement Amid Bird Flu Challenges

Brazil is actively negotiating with the European Union and the United States to limit trade bans related to bird flu to specific affected regions. This strategy comes as bird flu disrupts the country's poultry exports. Brazil recently confirmed its first bird flu outbreak, leading to comprehensive trade bans from major importers.

The European Union has prohibited the import of poultry from any part of Brazil following an outbreak in Rio Grande do Sul, which is responsible for 15% of the country's poultry production. Meanwhile, the U.S. has imposed a partial country-wide ban but allows some processed products under strict conditions.

Talks are underway at the World Organisation for Animal Health's general session in Paris. Brazil's Chief Veterinary Officer, Marcelo Mota, expressed confidence in securing agreements, emphasizing the need for targeted restrictions rather than nationwide bans. Such measures are strategic for food security and international trade balance.