Left Menu

Karnataka's Unpreparedness Exposed as Monsoon Hits Early

Karnataka's opposition leader R Ashoka criticized the Congress-led state government for its inadequate preparation against early monsoon rains. Highlighting delays in relief to affected regions, Ashoka called for urgent measures and compensation. The India Meteorological Department warned of continuing heavy rainfall in various parts of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:40 IST
Karnataka's Unpreparedness Exposed as Monsoon Hits Early
Karnataka LoP R Ashoka (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, visited the rain-affected areas of Sakleshpur in Hassan district on Tuesday, launching a scathing critique of the Congress-led state government.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka chastised the government's lack of preparedness and negligence in addressing monsoon challenges. With monsoon arriving 15 days early for the first time in five decades, he argued that timely precautionary measures were not taken.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon, advancing earlier than expected, brings the potential for further heavy rains across various states, demanding immediate government action to prevent and manage repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025