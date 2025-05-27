Karnataka's Unpreparedness Exposed as Monsoon Hits Early

Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, visited the rain-affected areas of Sakleshpur in Hassan district on Tuesday, launching a scathing critique of the Congress-led state government.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka chastised the government's lack of preparedness and negligence in addressing monsoon challenges. With monsoon arriving 15 days early for the first time in five decades, he argued that timely precautionary measures were not taken.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon, advancing earlier than expected, brings the potential for further heavy rains across various states, demanding immediate government action to prevent and manage repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)