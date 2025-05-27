Sikkim Gears Up for Golden Jubilee with PM Modi’s Landmark Visit

Sikkim is buzzing with excitement as it prepares to mark its 50th anniversary of statehood. The highlight of the celebration is the expected visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29, with the grand event scheduled at Gangtok's Palzor Stadium, symbolizing a significant milestone in Sikkim's history.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has taken a hands-on approach, diligently overseeing preparations and ensuring everything is in order, from cultural programs to security and logistics. Coordination among various departments has been stepped up to create a seamless and notable occasion, says Sikkim's Rural Development Minister Arun Kumar Upreti.

Political Secretary Jacob Khaling affirmed the state's readiness for the visit, with streets adorned in festive decor and final touches being added to stadium arrangements. BJP Sikkim President DR Thapa underscored the visit's potential to propel development and extend new opportunities, while honoring past leaders who played pivotal roles in Sikkim's merger with India.