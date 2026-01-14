Pioneering Paths: Frontier State Development Workshop in Gangtok

The vibrant Himalayan city of Gangtok played host to a pivotal workshop concentrating on frontier state development. Key stakeholders from the Sikkim government, NITI Aayog, and the North Eastern states convened on Wednesday to spearhead discussions on sustainable growth strategies tailored for the unique demands of frontier regions.

Engagements during the workshop delved into a myriad of topics including integrated development, health systems, and organic agriculture, while also serving as a crucial platform for inter-state models exchange. Suman K Bery of NITI Aayog emphasized the North East's alignments with India's broader Viksit Bharat vision.

Insights into the economic framework were delineated by Mahendra P Lama, who proposed the NER Growth Quadrangle model. The event underscored competitive federalism and social inclusion, with notable successes like Sikkim's rising per capita income highlighted as a testament to effective governance and growth.

