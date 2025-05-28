Assam's Rigorous Crackdown: Massive Drug Busts Unveil Over Rs 26 Crore Worth of Narcotics

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Rifles, in coordination with Ngopa Police Station, seized 758 grams of Heroin No. 4 near Teikhang in the Saitual district. The operation, conducted on the night of May 26-27, was based on credible intelligence regarding narcotics movement.

During the mission, two individuals on Kenbo bikes were stopped, resulting in the confiscation of heroin valued at Rs 5.36 crore. The apprehended substances have been transferred to Ngopa Police Station for further processing.

In an ongoing battle against the drug trade, Assam Police and Assam Rifles, with assistance from the Anti-Rhino Force Intelligence Unit, successfully seized 648 grams of heroin in Cachar, valued at approximately Rs 3.5 crore, as part of coordinated efforts to prevent smuggling across key corridors.

Continuing the momentum, Assam Police conducted operations in Karbi Anglong and Cachar, confiscating drugs worth Rs 11.5 crore. The police captured Ikbal Hussain Mazumder in Silchar with 84 grams of heroin and intercepted a vehicle at Khatkhati checkpost containing 4.899 kg of morphine, resulting in an arrest.

Additionally, law enforcement detained three individuals in the Sonabarighat area of Cachar, recovering 1.239 kg of heroin worth Rs 6.5 crore. These operations underscore Assam's escalating efforts to dismantle drug networks across the region. (ANI)

