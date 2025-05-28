UNDP Mobilizes $870B for SDGs, Aims for $1 Trillion by End of 2025

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has released a compelling new report demonstrating the powerful catalytic effect of its development assistance in mobilising large-scale investments toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). According to the report, for every US$1 in funding received by UNDP between 2022 and 2024, it catalysed nearly US$60 in aligned public and private investment—amounting to a staggering US$870 billion in total for sustainable development across emerging economies.

The report also sets an ambitious goal: to mobilise US$1 trillion in SDG-aligned investments by the end of 2025.

“This report shows that development assistance, when deployed strategically, can be a powerful catalyst for long-term investments that deliver financial returns as well as meaningful social and environmental impact,” said Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator.

Leveraging Strategic Partnerships for Sustainable Impact

The report underscores UNDP’s role as a development broker, facilitating partnerships among governments, financial institutions, and private sector stakeholders. By working to reduce investment risk, strengthen public financial systems, and unlock both domestic and international capital, UNDP is enabling developing countries to access the financial resources needed for inclusive and green growth.

Operating in over 170 countries and territories, UNDP’s approach is centred on coordinated, systemic change, aimed at ensuring development finance is not only available but used effectively.

The Global Financing Gap and the Urgency of Action

The report comes at a critical juncture. As global leaders prepare for the Hamburg Sustainability Conference (HSC) and the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) in Seville, the global community faces a sobering challenge: a US$4.2 trillion annual SDG financing gap persists, even as over US$450 trillion in global wealth remains largely untapped for development.

This financial mismatch continues to hinder efforts to address poverty, inequality, and climate vulnerability, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

“What’s needed now is not just policy ambition, but financial action,” said Marcos Neto, UNDP Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Bureau of Policy and Programme Support. “UNDP will continue to partner across sectors and borders to help developing countries build the financial foundations for a resilient, equitable, and sustainable future.”

Integrated National Financing Frameworks (INFFs) Drive Reform

A key mechanism in UNDP’s financial transformation strategy is the use of Integrated National Financing Frameworks (INFFs). These frameworks help governments align national budgets, tax systems, and financing policies with the SDGs.

86 countries are now using INFFs

Over 50 countries are actively reforming financial policies based on these frameworks

Notable examples include Cabo Verde, Colombia, Ethiopia, and Gabon, where INFFs are guiding budget alignment, tax reform, and investment prioritisation.

INFFs provide a structured approach to aligning public policy and financing with sustainable development objectives, ensuring greater coherence and accountability.

Tools for Private Sector Engagement and Investment

To scale private investment, UNDP has rolled out a series of initiatives:

SDG Investor Maps: Identify investment opportunities aligned with national development priorities

SDG Impact Standards: Provide best practices for investors and enterprises to align with the SDGs

Blended Finance Platforms: De-risk investment in fragile markets and crowd in private capital

Through these tools, UNDP has helped to mobilise US$380 billion in private sector investments and an additional US$430 billion in public sector budgets toward the SDGs.

Country-Level Success Stories

The report features detailed case studies that showcase the diversity and impact of UNDP’s financial facilitation efforts:

In Cabo Verde, UNDP supported reforms that helped mobilise green bonds for renewable energy and climate resilience.

In Colombia, efforts focused on tax reform and aligning public investment with peacebuilding and sustainability goals.

In Ethiopia, INFFs helped identify opportunities to scale agriculture and health funding.

In Gabon, reforms supported investments in biodiversity conservation and inclusive growth.

These examples illustrate how data transparency, local capacity-building, and public-private collaboration can unlock funding, even in fragile or post-conflict environments.

Looking Ahead: A Trillion-Dollar Ambition

UNDP’s bold target of mobilising US$1 trillion by the end of 2025 is both ambitious and necessary in the race to meet the SDGs by 2030. The report serves not only as a record of progress but also as a call to action for governments, investors, and multilateral institutions.

“Strategic development assistance can unlock transformative investments—shifting the system from short-term crisis response to long-term resilience and prosperity,” said Steiner.

With time running out and the development gap still wide, UNDP is urging global leaders to prioritise scalable, SDG-aligned finance—where every dollar can act as a multiplier for inclusive and sustainable development.