New Train Connects Guna with Bengaluru: A Relief for Commuters

In a significant development, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has sanctioned the commencement of a direct train service orchestrating a vital connection between Guna, Madhya Pradesh, and Bengaluru, Karnataka. This decision was made after persistent advocacy from Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, responding to the travel challenges experienced by many in the Gwalior-Chambal region, especially the workforce engaged in the technology sector of Bengaluru.

The Railways have approved the operation of train number 11085/11086, named after Sir M. Visvesvaraya, connecting Bengaluru with Gwalior via Guna. The train service is seen as a significant relief for commuters, particularly the educated youth from Guna, Ashoknagar, and Shivpuri districts, who previously had to travel extensive distances to board trains from Bina, Bhopal, or Gwalior, adding unnecessary burden to their journeys.

Union Minister Scindia has highlighted the importance of this facility, noting that approximately 25% of the Guna constituency's young population is working in Bengaluru's IT sector. By posting the railway minister's approval on X, Scindia extended his gratitude to Vaishnaw for addressing this long-standing demand. The new service will provide direct, accessible connectivity to India's emerging IT hub, significantly enhancing travel efficiency for the region's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)