Finance Commission's Crucial Visit to Boost Jharkhand's Development

A high-profile delegation from the 16th Finance Commission has landed in Jharkhand for a four-day visit, with discussions slated with top state officials.

Discussions will include key figures such as the Chief Minister and the Finance Minister, focusing on tribal development initiatives. Several meetings with local entities are scheduled, emphasizing economic enhancement.

The delegation's itinerary also includes cultural visits, such as a trip to Deoghar's Baba Baidyanath Dham and historic sites honoring tribal leader Birsa Munda. Finance Commission Chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya will address the media on the concluding day.

(With inputs from agencies.)