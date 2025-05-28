Finance Commission's Crucial Visit to Boost Jharkhand's Development
A delegation from the 16th Finance Commission is visiting Jharkhand to discuss with state leaders and seek special assistance for tribal development. Engaging in numerous meetings, the team aims to strengthen Jharkhand's economic landscape. Their itinerary includes visits to cultural and historic sites.
A high-profile delegation from the 16th Finance Commission has landed in Jharkhand for a four-day visit, with discussions slated with top state officials.
Discussions will include key figures such as the Chief Minister and the Finance Minister, focusing on tribal development initiatives. Several meetings with local entities are scheduled, emphasizing economic enhancement.
The delegation's itinerary also includes cultural visits, such as a trip to Deoghar's Baba Baidyanath Dham and historic sites honoring tribal leader Birsa Munda. Finance Commission Chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya will address the media on the concluding day.
