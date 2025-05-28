Left Menu

Finance Commission's Crucial Visit to Boost Jharkhand's Development

A delegation from the 16th Finance Commission is visiting Jharkhand to discuss with state leaders and seek special assistance for tribal development. Engaging in numerous meetings, the team aims to strengthen Jharkhand's economic landscape. Their itinerary includes visits to cultural and historic sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:29 IST
Finance Commission's Crucial Visit to Boost Jharkhand's Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-profile delegation from the 16th Finance Commission has landed in Jharkhand for a four-day visit, with discussions slated with top state officials.

Discussions will include key figures such as the Chief Minister and the Finance Minister, focusing on tribal development initiatives. Several meetings with local entities are scheduled, emphasizing economic enhancement.

The delegation's itinerary also includes cultural visits, such as a trip to Deoghar's Baba Baidyanath Dham and historic sites honoring tribal leader Birsa Munda. Finance Commission Chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya will address the media on the concluding day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025