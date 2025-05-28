Japan's Yen Holds Steady Amid Global Bond Market Turmoil

On Wednesday, Japan's yen remained steady amid bond market chaos, drawing focus to the fiscal health of significant economies. The U.S. dollar stayed firm, driven by optimistic consumer confidence data and anticipated trade agreements. The yen was largely unchanged against the dollar at 144.28, following a 1% drop on Tuesday after reports suggested Japan might reduce the issuance of super-long bonds influenced by rising yields.

The Japanese bond market remained in the spotlight as demand at an auction for the nation's longest-tenor bonds reached its lowest since July. Rabobank strategist Jane Foley noted a level of resistance in dollar-yen movements, indicating a market reluctance for a further yen weakening against the dollar at this time.

The yen's nearly 9% gain so far in 2025 is attributed to the broad depreciation of the dollar and a shift toward safe-haven assets as investors move away from U.S. investments due to fluctuating trade policies under President Donald Trump, which have unsettled markets.

