Left Menu

Japan's Yen Holds Steady Amid Global Bond Market Turmoil

Japan's yen maintained stability amid volatile bond markets, as attention focused on the fiscal health of major economies. The dollar remained strong, bolstered by positive U.S. consumer confidence and expected trade deals. The yen has gained 9% in 2025 as investors move from U.S. assets due to erratic trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:11 IST
Japan's Yen Holds Steady Amid Global Bond Market Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Japan's yen remained steady amid bond market chaos, drawing focus to the fiscal health of significant economies. The U.S. dollar stayed firm, driven by optimistic consumer confidence data and anticipated trade agreements. The yen was largely unchanged against the dollar at 144.28, following a 1% drop on Tuesday after reports suggested Japan might reduce the issuance of super-long bonds influenced by rising yields.

The Japanese bond market remained in the spotlight as demand at an auction for the nation's longest-tenor bonds reached its lowest since July. Rabobank strategist Jane Foley noted a level of resistance in dollar-yen movements, indicating a market reluctance for a further yen weakening against the dollar at this time.

The yen's nearly 9% gain so far in 2025 is attributed to the broad depreciation of the dollar and a shift toward safe-haven assets as investors move away from U.S. investments due to fluctuating trade policies under President Donald Trump, which have unsettled markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025