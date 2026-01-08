U.S. Tightens Grip on Venezuela's Oil Wealth in Strategic Move
The U.S. aims to control Venezuela's oil sales to stabilize its economy and secure American interests. This strategy follows the ousting of Nicolas Maduro. Revenue from oil sales will benefit U.S. consequences, such as compensating Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips. Critics warn against potential political instability.
The United States has embarked on a calculated strategy to exert control over Venezuela's oil sales indefinitely, key officials announced. The plan aims to stabilize Venezuela's economy post-Maduro's ousting and ensure alignment with U.S. interests.
Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that revenue from these oil sales would help rebuild the country's oil sector and potentially repay U.S. oil companies for past asset nationalizations. He emphasized the importance of leveraging oil sales to push for transformative changes in Venezuela.
Vice President JD Vance highlighted controlling Venezuela's oil equates to significant influence over the nation, claiming it allows pressure without military involvement. Despite Democratic opposition labeling the move akin to theft, officials maintain the approach will usher in stability.
