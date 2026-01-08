Left Menu

U.S. Tightens Grip on Venezuela's Oil Wealth in Strategic Move

The U.S. aims to control Venezuela's oil sales to stabilize its economy and secure American interests. This strategy follows the ousting of Nicolas Maduro. Revenue from oil sales will benefit U.S. consequences, such as compensating Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips. Critics warn against potential political instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 05:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 05:10 IST
U.S. Tightens Grip on Venezuela's Oil Wealth in Strategic Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has embarked on a calculated strategy to exert control over Venezuela's oil sales indefinitely, key officials announced. The plan aims to stabilize Venezuela's economy post-Maduro's ousting and ensure alignment with U.S. interests.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that revenue from these oil sales would help rebuild the country's oil sector and potentially repay U.S. oil companies for past asset nationalizations. He emphasized the importance of leveraging oil sales to push for transformative changes in Venezuela.

Vice President JD Vance highlighted controlling Venezuela's oil equates to significant influence over the nation, claiming it allows pressure without military involvement. Despite Democratic opposition labeling the move akin to theft, officials maintain the approach will usher in stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Petro: Diplomatic Talks at the White House

Trump and Petro: Diplomatic Talks at the White House

 Global
2
Australia Poised for Ashes Victory After Stellar Performance

Australia Poised for Ashes Victory After Stellar Performance

 Australia
3
US Suspends Aid to Somalia Over Warehouse Destruction Scandal

US Suspends Aid to Somalia Over Warehouse Destruction Scandal

 United States
4
Trump's Surprising Diplomatic Turn with Colombia's President

Trump's Surprising Diplomatic Turn with Colombia's President

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026