The United States has embarked on a calculated strategy to exert control over Venezuela's oil sales indefinitely, key officials announced. The plan aims to stabilize Venezuela's economy post-Maduro's ousting and ensure alignment with U.S. interests.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that revenue from these oil sales would help rebuild the country's oil sector and potentially repay U.S. oil companies for past asset nationalizations. He emphasized the importance of leveraging oil sales to push for transformative changes in Venezuela.

Vice President JD Vance highlighted controlling Venezuela's oil equates to significant influence over the nation, claiming it allows pressure without military involvement. Despite Democratic opposition labeling the move akin to theft, officials maintain the approach will usher in stability.

