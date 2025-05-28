Left Menu

Thailand's 2026 Budget Proposal: Balancing Growth Amidst Tariff Challenges

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has proposed a 3.78 trillion baht budget for 2026 to parliament, aiming to boost a sluggish economy amid U.S. tariffs. The budget forecasts a spending rise and a deficit reduction while facing criticism over lacking a revenue strategy. The bill is expected to pass.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:47 IST
Thailand's 2026 Budget Proposal: Balancing Growth Amidst Tariff Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has put forward a 3.78 trillion baht budget proposal for the 2026 fiscal year, currently under debate in parliament. The budget, designed to support the nation's sluggish economy amidst steep U.S. tariffs, outlines plans for a 0.7% spending increase.

Projected to reduce the budget deficit to 860 billion baht, or 4.3% of GDP, the proposal aims to drive sustainable economic growth while enhancing citizens' quality of life. Despite criticisms from the opposition about a lack of a clear revenue strategy, the budget is expected to pass in the upcoming vote.

Inter-coalition tensions within the Pheu Thai Party-led government have been exacerbated by contentious issues such as the casino legalization bill and tighter cannabis restrictions. Failure for the budget to pass could result in significant political shifts for the current government.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025