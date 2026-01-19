EU Strategizes Against Potential U.S. Tariffs

European Union ambassadors have reached a consensus to intensify their diplomatic efforts aimed at dissuading U.S. President Donald Trump from initiating tariffs on EU allies over Greenland set for February 1. The decision comes as a strategic move to safeguard transatlantic trade relations.

In anticipation of such a development, the EU is also gearing up by considering retaliatory tariffs on $93 billion worth of U.S. imports, a plan that had been temporarily suspended earlier this year. This comes alongside a set of alternatives under the Anti-Coercion Instrument that could impact U.S. services trade and investments.

The development marks a significant moment in EU-U.S. relations, showcasing the EU's preparedness to handle potential economic conflicts and the strategies in place to mitigate potential impacts on member states' economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)