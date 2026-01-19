Left Menu

EU Strategizes Against Potential U.S. Tariffs

EU ambassadors have agreed to escalate efforts to prevent President Trump from imposing tariffs on European allies over Greenland. They are also preparing countermeasures, including potential tariffs on $93 billion of U.S. imports and other measures under the Anti-Coercion Instrument, affecting U.S. trade and investments.

European Union ambassadors have reached a consensus to intensify their diplomatic efforts aimed at dissuading U.S. President Donald Trump from initiating tariffs on EU allies over Greenland set for February 1. The decision comes as a strategic move to safeguard transatlantic trade relations.

In anticipation of such a development, the EU is also gearing up by considering retaliatory tariffs on $93 billion worth of U.S. imports, a plan that had been temporarily suspended earlier this year. This comes alongside a set of alternatives under the Anti-Coercion Instrument that could impact U.S. services trade and investments.

The development marks a significant moment in EU-U.S. relations, showcasing the EU's preparedness to handle potential economic conflicts and the strategies in place to mitigate potential impacts on member states' economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

