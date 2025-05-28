Left Menu

Rajasthan's COVID Surge: Mild Cases but No Panic Yet

Rajasthan reports a rise in COVID cases, with 32 cases observed this year and mild symptoms similar to the Omicron strain. Experts advise caution but no panic, as facilities are equipped to handle the situation, while genome sequencing is underway to identify circulating variants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:03 IST
Rajasthan's COVID Surge: Mild Cases but No Panic Yet
Principal and Controller of SMS Medical College and Hospital, Jaipur Dr Deepak Maheshwari. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, with eight reported at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Medical College and Hospital, including one serious pediatric case, according to Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, Principal and Controller of the institution. Fortunately, the symptoms remain mild, often akin to the flu, and are primarily affecting the upper respiratory tract.

Although one patient has died, Dr. Maheshwari clarifies that the cause was not COVID-19. The hospital is well-equipped with necessary testing facilities and intensive care units, but there is no immediate cause for alarm. Measures are being taken to monitor infections, including genome sequencing to ascertain the variant involved.

As of now, Rajasthan's neighboring regions, such as AIIMS Jodhpur and other districts, have also reported cases, bringing the state's total to 32 since the year's start. The Indian Council of Medical Research asserts the mild symptoms are due to Omicron sub-lineages. Laboratories across the country, including in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, are observing transmissible variants like LF7 and NV181, but severe cases remain rare, according to experts.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025