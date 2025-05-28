Iran's Nuclear Dilemma: Potential Pause in Enrichment Amid U.S. Negotiations

Iran is contemplating a temporary halt to its uranium enrichment efforts in exchange for the United States releasing frozen Iranian assets and acknowledging Tehran's right to peacefully refine uranium. This proposed diplomatic exchange aims to resolve longstanding tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear activities, according to two informed Iranian officials.

The officials, involved in ongoing negotiations, express optimism about the potential for a political understanding, contingent upon U.S. acceptance of Tehran's stipulations. Under such an agreement, Iran would suspend enrichment for one year and adjust its stockpile for civilian nuclear use, overcoming stalemates in previous diplomatic rounds.

While the White House has reiterated the need for any nuclear deal with Iran to end enrichment activities entirely, Iran maintains its stance against halting its nuclear ambitions. Despite the diplomatic progress, significant obstacles persist, including the U.S.' demand for verification measures and phased lifting of sanctions that currently burden Iran's economy.