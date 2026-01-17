Left Menu

Historic EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Sealed

EU and Mercosur have signed a landmark free trade agreement, marking the EU's largest such deal after 25 years of negotiation. While awaited consent from the European Parliament poses challenges, approval from Mercosur's member countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, is likely to proceed smoothly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:27 IST
Historic EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Sealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union and Mercosur have inked a groundbreaking free trade agreement, culminating 25 years of intense negotiation. Signed in Paraguay, the deal paves the way for the EU's largest trade accord ever.

The agreement now faces scrutiny in Europe, particularly requiring the European Parliament's consent. Debates are expected as the deal has been contentious in several quarters.

Conversely, ratification by Mercosur member countries — Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay — is anticipated to move forward without significant hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026