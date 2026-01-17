Historic EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Sealed

The European Union and Mercosur have inked a groundbreaking free trade agreement, culminating 25 years of intense negotiation. Signed in Paraguay, the deal paves the way for the EU's largest trade accord ever.

The agreement now faces scrutiny in Europe, particularly requiring the European Parliament's consent. Debates are expected as the deal has been contentious in several quarters.

Conversely, ratification by Mercosur member countries — Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay — is anticipated to move forward without significant hurdles.

