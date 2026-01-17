Historic EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Sealed
EU and Mercosur have signed a landmark free trade agreement, marking the EU's largest such deal after 25 years of negotiation. While awaited consent from the European Parliament poses challenges, approval from Mercosur's member countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, is likely to proceed smoothly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:27 IST
The European Union and Mercosur have inked a groundbreaking free trade agreement, culminating 25 years of intense negotiation. Signed in Paraguay, the deal paves the way for the EU's largest trade accord ever.
The agreement now faces scrutiny in Europe, particularly requiring the European Parliament's consent. Debates are expected as the deal has been contentious in several quarters.
Conversely, ratification by Mercosur member countries — Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay — is anticipated to move forward without significant hurdles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Scattered Rains Threaten Argentina's 2025/26 Corn Crop
Brazilian Billionaire Bridges Diplomatic Gaps in Venezuela
Brazil Billionaire Eyes Venezuelan Energy Investments
Grain Traders Under Fire: Unraveling Pledges to Protect Brazil's Forests
Brazil's Billion-Dollar Banking Bust: The Banco Master Scandal