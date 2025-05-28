Shiv Sena MP Leads Global Peace Mission Against Terrorism

In a concerted effort to enhance diplomatic relations and advocate for global peace, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde is at the helm of an all-party delegation visiting multiple African nations. Part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expansive diplomatic outreach, the delegation aims to convey India's message of peace and zero tolerance toward terrorism.

Shinde, who considers leading the delegation a prestigious responsibility, expressed the importance of understanding the historical backgrounds of the host countries. The delegation has already made stops in the UAE, Congo, and is currently in Togo, with plans to continue to Sierra Leone and Liberia. They have been warmly received and engaged in fruitful dialogues centered on India's fight against terrorism.

Reinforcing the mission's significance, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj advocated for a united global front against terrorism, praising India's unwavering stance against Pakistan-backed terror. The delegation's visit comes amid Operation Sindoor, a military initiative in response to recent terror attacks, highlighting India's resolve to combat terrorism strategically and diplomatically.