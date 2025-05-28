Left Menu

AFA Dundigal Honors Excellence at Commandant's Banner Ceremony

The Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Telangana, celebrated the Commandant's Banner Presentation Ceremony. This event marked the culmination of intense competition, highlighting Brar Squadron's drill excellence and Aquino Squadron's overall triumph. The Commandant commended teamwork, urging cadets to maintain fitness and agility as they uphold Academy standards.

Commandant's Banner Presentation Ceremony at Air Force Academy, Telangana (Photo/ @Defence PRO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal, Telangana, held its annual Commandant's Banner Presentation Ceremony on Wednesday. Set against the backdrop of the Tejas parade ground, the event celebrates the squadron that exhibits overall excellence across a series of challenging competitions.

This year's honor went to Aquino Squadron, named Champion Squadron for the Spring Term 2025. The award comes after a range of contests, including physical feats, academic challenges, and cultural events. A highlight was the Brar Squadron's victory in the Inter-Squadron Drill Competition, where their impeccable drill routines garnered widespread admiration.

Applauding the cadets, Air Force Academy Commandant Air Marshal S. Shrinivas emphasized the importance of physical fitness and mental agility. He praised the instructors for transforming novices into adept cadets, maintaining the academy's high standards. As a tribute to their accomplishment, Aquino Squadron cadets will wear a commemorative lanyard on their uniforms.

