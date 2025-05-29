Libya's Oil Fields Under Threat: Force Majeure Looms

Libya's eastern-based government announced potential plans to declare a force majeure on its oil fields and ports. This development comes amid ongoing assaults on the national oil corporation.

The repeated attacks have raised concerns over the safety of the corporation's infrastructure and personnel, prompting government officials to consider drastic measures.

As part of ensuring the corporation's continuous and secure operations, the government is evaluating the possibility of moving the headquarters to a city deemed to be safer.

(With inputs from agencies.)