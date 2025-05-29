Left Menu

Libya's Oil Fields Under Threat: Force Majeure Looms

The eastern-based government of Libya may impose a force majeure on its oil fields and ports due to repeated attacks on the national oil corporation. Additionally, it considers relocating the corporation's headquarters to a safer location to ensure its operational safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 29-05-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 01:57 IST
Libya's Oil Fields Under Threat: Force Majeure Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Libya's eastern-based government announced potential plans to declare a force majeure on its oil fields and ports. This development comes amid ongoing assaults on the national oil corporation.

The repeated attacks have raised concerns over the safety of the corporation's infrastructure and personnel, prompting government officials to consider drastic measures.

As part of ensuring the corporation's continuous and secure operations, the government is evaluating the possibility of moving the headquarters to a city deemed to be safer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025