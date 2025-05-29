Libya's Oil Fields Under Threat: Force Majeure Looms
The eastern-based government of Libya may impose a force majeure on its oil fields and ports due to repeated attacks on the national oil corporation. Additionally, it considers relocating the corporation's headquarters to a safer location to ensure its operational safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 29-05-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 01:57 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Libya's eastern-based government announced potential plans to declare a force majeure on its oil fields and ports. This development comes amid ongoing assaults on the national oil corporation.
The repeated attacks have raised concerns over the safety of the corporation's infrastructure and personnel, prompting government officials to consider drastic measures.
As part of ensuring the corporation's continuous and secure operations, the government is evaluating the possibility of moving the headquarters to a city deemed to be safer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dynamic Sports World: Thrilling Upsets, Bold Moves, and Promising Futures
President Donald Trump meets Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the first meeting between nations' leaders in 25 years, reports AP.
India's Vegetable Oil Imports Facing Significant Decline
Unstoppable Pacers Advance, Thunder Strikes Nuggets, and More: A Power-Packed Sports Recap
Soybean Struggle: U.S.-China Trade Tensions Jeopardize Exports