Nissan's Oppama Plant Closure: A City on Edge

The Oppama plant, once a testament to Nissan's ambitions, symbolizes Japan's postwar economic evolution. However, the plant's potential shutdown reflects Nissan's global challenges, including declining sales and mounting debt.

New CEO Ivan Espinosa's cost-cutting plans involve closing seven factories worldwide, with Oppama among those considered. The plant's closure could disrupt 3,900 jobs and severely affect Yokosuka, where Nissan plays a pivotal economic role.

Nissan's move reveals broader trends in Japan's automaking industry, highlighting the erosion of lifetime-employment norms and increased competition from Tesla and Chinese EV makers, marking a significant shift in Japan's economic and social fabric.

