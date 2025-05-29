Modi's Strategic Push: Leading India’s Infrastructure Renaissance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the latest PRAGATI meeting, a digital platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, uniting Centre and State governments to review pivotal infrastructure projects. During Wednesday's meeting, PM Modi assessed three major infrastructure initiatives in road transport, power, and water resources, collectively valued over Rs 62,000 crore, spanning various States and Union Territories, as per an official release.

On social media platform X, PM Modi highlighted the projects' diverse sectors, including roads, power, water resources, and semiconductors. He stressed ensuring timely completion to avoid cost overruns and service deprivation. The Prime Minister also discussed RERA-related grievances, emphasizing the government's commitment to justice for homebuyers.

PM Modi called for heightened efficiency and accountability, reiterating project delays inflate costs and deprive citizens of vital services. Reviewing grievances linked to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, he advocated for improved quality and swift redressal, mandating registration compliance under RERA to restore housing sector trust. The meeting underscored the significance of India's Semiconductor Ecosystem as a model for broader adoption, fortifying the National Semiconductor Mission. Reflecting its impact, PRAGATI has reviewed 373 projects worth about Rs 20.64 lakh crore to date, underscoring its crucial role in governance and infrastructure development. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)