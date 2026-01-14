Melissa Barrera Explores Identity in 'The Copenhagen Test'

Renowned actor Melissa Barrera, famed for her work in the 'Scream' franchise and 'In the Heights', has opened up about the immigrant experience in America. She asserts that the nation is built by immigrants, yet they constantly need to validate their belonging.

Barrera stars alongside Simu Liu in the series 'The Copenhagen Test', which delves into the complexities of identity through Liu's character, Alexander Hale. The show portrays Hale's struggle with the societal perception of being an American and the internal conflict of allegiance.

'The Copenhagen Test', a creation by Thomas Brandon, is set in the near future, exploring intriguing questions about technology and identity. Barrera notes the relatability of these technological themes while maintaining that the series remains a thrilling ride for viewers, without inducing anxiety.

