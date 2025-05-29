Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Critiques Delays in Defence Projects, Hails 'Operation Sindoor'

At the CII Annual Business Summit 2025, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh spotlighted systemic delays in defence projects, criticizing the frequent over-promising of unrealistic deadlines which undermine operational readiness. He expressed frustration over contracts signed with little expectation of timely completion, warning that such practices compromise vital defence operations.

The Air Chief highlighted ongoing issues with delayed aircraft delivery, citing it as emblematic of broader project execution failures. He questioned the recurring pattern of making commitments that aren't feasible and stressed the need for stakeholders to reassess contract processes to prevent future setbacks.

In contrast, Singh hailed 'Operation Sindoor' as a defining national achievement. This precision strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan underscored the unparalleled synergy of India's armed forces and the transformative role of technology in modern warfare. Singh called for sustained trust among military branches and collaboration with private sectors, spotlighting the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft programme as a key step toward strengthening defence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)