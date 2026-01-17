Strengthening Ties: Japan's Metro Journey Reflects Indo-Japanese Collaboration

In a symbolic gesture of Indo-Japanese collaboration, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi took a ride on the Delhi Metro, escorted by Japanese Ambassador to India Keiichi Ono.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) briefed the visiting minister and delegation on the project's development during their visit to the Central Secretariat Metro station.

Motegi's metro ride, from Central Secretariat to Patel Chowk and back, underscored Japan's significant role, through JICA, in providing financial support and advancing the Delhi Metro as a prototype of bilateral cooperation in infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)