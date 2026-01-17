Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Japan's Metro Journey Reflects Indo-Japanese Collaboration

Japan's Foreign Minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, experienced the Delhi Metro, showcasing Indo-Japanese partnership in infrastructure. Accompanied by Ambassador Keiichi Ono, he was briefed by DMRC officials and highlighted JICA's financial support in metro development, emphasizing the friendship between Japan and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:48 IST
Strengthening Ties: Japan's Metro Journey Reflects Indo-Japanese Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a symbolic gesture of Indo-Japanese collaboration, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi took a ride on the Delhi Metro, escorted by Japanese Ambassador to India Keiichi Ono.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) briefed the visiting minister and delegation on the project's development during their visit to the Central Secretariat Metro station.

Motegi's metro ride, from Central Secretariat to Patel Chowk and back, underscored Japan's significant role, through JICA, in providing financial support and advancing the Delhi Metro as a prototype of bilateral cooperation in infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026