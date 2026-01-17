Strengthening Ties: Japan's Metro Journey Reflects Indo-Japanese Collaboration
Japan's Foreign Minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, experienced the Delhi Metro, showcasing Indo-Japanese partnership in infrastructure. Accompanied by Ambassador Keiichi Ono, he was briefed by DMRC officials and highlighted JICA's financial support in metro development, emphasizing the friendship between Japan and India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In a symbolic gesture of Indo-Japanese collaboration, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi took a ride on the Delhi Metro, escorted by Japanese Ambassador to India Keiichi Ono.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) briefed the visiting minister and delegation on the project's development during their visit to the Central Secretariat Metro station.
Motegi's metro ride, from Central Secretariat to Patel Chowk and back, underscored Japan's significant role, through JICA, in providing financial support and advancing the Delhi Metro as a prototype of bilateral cooperation in infrastructure development.
(With inputs from agencies.)