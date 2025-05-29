Delhi CM Unveils Pioneering Healthcare and Development Projects

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched three significant healthcare initiatives at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, signifying a major boost to the capital's public health infrastructure. During her address, Gupta highlighted the inauguration of Delhi's first Medical Genetics Department at LNJP, which is also just the fourth across India, aimed at treating children with genetic disorders.

She elaborated on the innovations, stating that the department can diagnose genetic conditions using merely a drop of blood. Furthermore, Gupta inaugurated a NAT testing lab, promising to reduce the blood testing timeframe for donors from 45 days to just two days, a first for Delhi. Additionally, a Lactation Management Unit was inaugurated.

Gupta, who marked 100 days in office, also visited SU Block Park in Pitampura, unveiling development projects worth Rs 25 crore as part of her ongoing 'Sewa ke Sau Din' initiative. Reflecting on her journey from a Municipal Councillor since 2007, she committed to revamping the park and shared plans for further infrastructure enhancements in Pitampura, signaling the dawn of a new era for the community.

