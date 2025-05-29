Left Menu

Delhi CM Unveils Pioneering Healthcare and Development Projects

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated cutting-edge healthcare initiatives at LNJP Hospital, including the city’s first Medical Genetics Department and a NAT testing lab. Concurrently, she announced a Rs 25 crore transformation plan for Pitampura Park, celebrating 100 days of tenure under her 'Sewa ke Sau Din' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:57 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched three significant healthcare initiatives at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, signifying a major boost to the capital's public health infrastructure. During her address, Gupta highlighted the inauguration of Delhi's first Medical Genetics Department at LNJP, which is also just the fourth across India, aimed at treating children with genetic disorders.

She elaborated on the innovations, stating that the department can diagnose genetic conditions using merely a drop of blood. Furthermore, Gupta inaugurated a NAT testing lab, promising to reduce the blood testing timeframe for donors from 45 days to just two days, a first for Delhi. Additionally, a Lactation Management Unit was inaugurated.

Gupta, who marked 100 days in office, also visited SU Block Park in Pitampura, unveiling development projects worth Rs 25 crore as part of her ongoing 'Sewa ke Sau Din' initiative. Reflecting on her journey from a Municipal Councillor since 2007, she committed to revamping the park and shared plans for further infrastructure enhancements in Pitampura, signaling the dawn of a new era for the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

