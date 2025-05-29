Unbuilding Dreams: Britain's Housing Goals and Market Predictions

The housing outlook in Britain remains unchanged over recent months, with experts predicting limited success in meeting government construction targets. Despite intentions to build 1.5 million homes by the end of 2029, analysts forecast the completion of just a million homes, a significant shortfall from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's promises.

Real estate agency eMoov's Russell Quirk describes the 1.5 million target as 'a fantasy,' citing capacity and financial incentives as barriers for top builders. Urban home prices, expected to rise due to low supply, could see affordability improve for first-time buyers thanks to decreasing mortgage costs amid Bank of England rate cuts.

However, urban rents are predicted to increase pace, climbing 4.3% nationwide and 3.7% in London this year. The mounting cost of urban living, combined with legislative changes for landlords, may prompt a market shift as some opt out of the rental sector entirely.

