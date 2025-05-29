Left Menu

Unbuilding Dreams: Britain's Housing Goals and Market Predictions

The British government's goal to build 1.5 million homes by 2029 is unlikely to be met, with forecasts indicating only one million might be achieved. Rising home prices and urban rents, juxtaposed with falling borrowing costs, suggest improvement in mortgage affordability for first-time buyers by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:24 IST
Unbuilding Dreams: Britain's Housing Goals and Market Predictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The housing outlook in Britain remains unchanged over recent months, with experts predicting limited success in meeting government construction targets. Despite intentions to build 1.5 million homes by the end of 2029, analysts forecast the completion of just a million homes, a significant shortfall from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's promises.

Real estate agency eMoov's Russell Quirk describes the 1.5 million target as 'a fantasy,' citing capacity and financial incentives as barriers for top builders. Urban home prices, expected to rise due to low supply, could see affordability improve for first-time buyers thanks to decreasing mortgage costs amid Bank of England rate cuts.

However, urban rents are predicted to increase pace, climbing 4.3% nationwide and 3.7% in London this year. The mounting cost of urban living, combined with legislative changes for landlords, may prompt a market shift as some opt out of the rental sector entirely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025