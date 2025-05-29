Delhi HC Suspends LOC Against Businessman Vikas Malu Allowing Inquiry Access

The Delhi High Court has placed a temporary suspension on the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against businessman Vikas Malu, a move aimed at allowing him to participate in an inquiry initiated by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI). Malu, summoned twice in September 2024 by the agency, has been required by the court to post a bond of Rs. 3 crore within two days of his return from Dubai.

Summons were extended to Malu by the Senior Intelligence Officer from DGGI's Ghaziabad Regional Unit on September 12 and 24, 2024. Despite receiving these summonses, Malu's absence from the inquiry was communicated by his legal representative, who indicated via email that Malu was abroad. On Wednesday, Justice Ravinder Dudeja ordered the suspension of the LOC, subject to Malu and a family surety providing the bond, valid until June 3, 2024, to facilitate participation in the investigation.

The High Court is set to revisit the case on August 4, 2025. Previously, Malu's anticipatory bail application was denied by a trial court on May 23, 2025, which mandated his compliance with the investigation within a specified five-day period and as subsequently requested by investigators. The DGGI's counsel signaled no opposition to the LOC's suspension, provided Malu adheres to the investigative requirements set outside the session court's ruling for June 3, 2025. Vikas Pahwa, senior counsel for Malu, indicated willingness to comply and emphasized Malu's health issues as a reason for prior non-compliance.

