Kerala Declares MSC ELSA 3 Sinking a State Special Disaster

In a significant move, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Thursday the declaration of the sinking of the Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 as a State Special Disaster. This decision comes in the wake of the vessel's demise on May 24, prompting serious environmental and community impact concerns.

The Chief Minister stressed the state's commitment to environmental conservation and the preservation of coastal livelihoods. Immediate action is being taken to manage the disaster's consequences and secure the ecosystem. "We are declaring this incident a State Special Disaster. Our priority is to safeguard our environment and protect the livelihoods of our coastal communities," said Vijayan.

The MSC ELSA 3 carried 643 containers, with a mix of empty units and hazardous materials, including 13 containers of calcium carbide and others with plastic pellets and rubber. An immediate emergency meeting with experts has been convened to develop effective containment and cleanup strategies. The declaration enables swift resource mobilization to assess damages and develop measures to avert further environmental degradation.

The incident has resulted in 54 containers washing ashore in Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts, where cleanup operations are ongoing to protect the fragile coastal ecosystem. Emphasizing collective responsibility, Vijayan called for coordinated efforts: "Volunteers from the Police, Civil Defence, and local organizations have been deployed in affected areas. Drone surveys have been executed, and we formally request MSC's intervention in removing the sunken vessel and compensating for the damage."

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has embarked on a full-scale pollution response following the sinking on May 25, 2025, about 15 nautical miles from Alappuzha. Surveillance detected an oil slick, necessitating immediate action by ICG Ship Saksham. Despite the challenging sea conditions, ongoing efforts are focused on mitigating risks posed by the floating containers, some of which have begun disintegrating, causing potential hazards to navigation. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution.

All 24 crew members were safely rescued, although the vessel carried hazardous cargo, including calcium carbide and significant quantities of diesel and furnace oil. While authorities continue to manage the crisis, the environmental and economic repercussions remain a concern. (ANI)

