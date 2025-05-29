Supreme Court Ruling Bolsters Controversial Utah Railway Project

The U.S. Supreme Court handed a setback to environmentalists, authorizing federal agencies to limit environmental reviews for projects like the Utah railway meant to transport crude oil. The court ruled 8-0, overturning a prior decision that had suspended the project due to an inadequate environmental impact statement.

This decision targets the National Environmental Policy Act, requiring agencies to assess only direct environmental effects. Supporters argue broad reviews delay economic development, while critics warn of significant ecological damage. Justice Brett Kavanaugh emphasized NEPA's role as informative, not obstructive, to decision-making.

The ruling has drawn criticism from environmental groups like the Center for Biological Diversity, who foresee increased pollution and harm to ecosystems. Conversely, advocates such as Keith Heaton of the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition view the decision as a catalyst for economic growth in rural Utah. The case, closely monitored by various stakeholders, returns to the D.C. Circuit for further proceedings.