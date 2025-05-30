Delhi Government Moves to Regulate Private School Fees

The Delhi government is set to introduce an ordinance aimed at regulating fees in private schools to curb arbitrary hikes. Officials suggest that the ordinance, part of the 'Delhi School Education Bill, 2025', could be unveiled within a week, targeting unchecked fee increases by private institutions.

Sources disclose that the proposal has been forwarded to the Law Department for review. It suggests fines up to Rs50,000 for violations, with provisions for confiscating school properties upon repeated offenses. Different committees at school, district, and review levels will oversee fee determinations under this new framework.

The initiative follows reports on fee irregularities, notably involving DPS Dwarka, where court intervention was required for disenrolled students. Delhi's education minister emphasizes transparency and accountability, aiming to prevent any corrupt practices in school fee regulations. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta vows to uphold fair education standards.

