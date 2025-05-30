Left Menu

Delhi Government Moves to Regulate Private School Fees

The Delhi government plans to introduce an ordinance to curb arbitrary fee hikes in private schools. It will impose fines for violations and propose property confiscation for repeated offenses. The draft, sent to the Law Department, aims to regulate fees through committees, ensuring fair practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:12 IST
Delhi Government Moves to Regulate Private School Fees
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to introduce an ordinance aimed at regulating fees in private schools to curb arbitrary hikes. Officials suggest that the ordinance, part of the 'Delhi School Education Bill, 2025', could be unveiled within a week, targeting unchecked fee increases by private institutions.

Sources disclose that the proposal has been forwarded to the Law Department for review. It suggests fines up to Rs50,000 for violations, with provisions for confiscating school properties upon repeated offenses. Different committees at school, district, and review levels will oversee fee determinations under this new framework.

The initiative follows reports on fee irregularities, notably involving DPS Dwarka, where court intervention was required for disenrolled students. Delhi's education minister emphasizes transparency and accountability, aiming to prevent any corrupt practices in school fee regulations. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta vows to uphold fair education standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025