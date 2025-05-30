Amit Shah's Visit to Poonch: Hope for Relief Amid Rising Tensions
Security in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, is tight as Home Minister Amit Shah visits. Locals hope for a relief package amid recent shelling concerns. Opposition leaders also press for aid following conflict-induced destruction. The visit follows heightened India-Pakistan tensions and a recent temporary cessation of hostilities.
- Country:
- India
As Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have ramped up arrangements. Residents remain hopeful that the visit will bring needed relief following a series of shelling incidents that have caused widespread destruction.
Locals, including Ashukh Ahmed, have voiced their expectations for substantial support, urging the minister to address their plight. 'People have suffered immensely; homes have been destroyed, lives lost. We anticipate a relief package to help rebuild,' asserted Ahmed during an interview with ANI.
The heightened anticipation follows a plea from Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, who visited Poonch and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation package. This call to action comes after Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation against Pakistani aggression, leading to a temporary cessation of hostilities between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
