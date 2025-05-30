Left Menu

Amit Shah's Visit to Poonch: Hope for Relief Amid Rising Tensions

Security in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, is tight as Home Minister Amit Shah visits. Locals hope for a relief package amid recent shelling concerns. Opposition leaders also press for aid following conflict-induced destruction. The visit follows heightened India-Pakistan tensions and a recent temporary cessation of hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:14 IST
Amit Shah's Visit to Poonch: Hope for Relief Amid Rising Tensions
Security personnel deployed in Poonch ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have ramped up arrangements. Residents remain hopeful that the visit will bring needed relief following a series of shelling incidents that have caused widespread destruction.

Locals, including Ashukh Ahmed, have voiced their expectations for substantial support, urging the minister to address their plight. 'People have suffered immensely; homes have been destroyed, lives lost. We anticipate a relief package to help rebuild,' asserted Ahmed during an interview with ANI.

The heightened anticipation follows a plea from Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, who visited Poonch and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation package. This call to action comes after Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation against Pakistani aggression, leading to a temporary cessation of hostilities between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025